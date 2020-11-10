Cool Things We Want / Oregon

We Want a Bottle of This Fragrance That Smells Like Old Books

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) It feels like an eternity since we’ve wandered the tall stacks of venerable Powell’s Books in Portland. Though we can’t visit the Oregon bookstore visit any time soon, there is a novelty substitute. “Powell’s by Powell’s” is a limited edition unisex fragrance with subtle hints of wood, violet and biblichor — that unique “old book” smell.

Like the crimson rhododendrons in Rebecca, the heady fragrance of old paper creates an atmosphere ripe with mood and possibility. Invoking a labyrinth of books; secret libraries; ancient scrolls; and cognac swilled by philosopher-kings, Powell’s by Powell’s delivers the wearer to a place of wonder, discovery, and magic heretofore only known in literature. This scent contains the lives of countless heroes and heroines. Apply to the pulse points when seeking sensory succor or a brush with immortality.

The 1 oz glass bottles are available for pre-order now ($24.99 USD).

