Community News

‘Stirring Up Fun’ Family Cooking Class Set for This Sunday With Kissa Tanto Chef Alain Chow

Portrait

THE GOODS FROM GROWING CHEFS

Vancouver, BC | So far, our From Farm to Forks Food Series has been a delicious success. Our food-themed events have helped us to connect with chefs, restaurants, farmers, and food producers in a celebration of local food and healthy, resilient food systems. Additionally, past event attendees and loads of new ones have chosen to be a part of the fun.

Four events are now complete and we’ve got one more to go! This blog post tells you a little more about our Stirring Up Fun Family Cooking Class this Sunday at 3:00 pm! We have three more family tickets left ($50 each) or join us via zoom without ingredients for $20.

We’ve also got a Menu of Giving you can order from, a Raffle, and an Online Auction for you to get involved. We hope to raise $65,000 throughout the series, and we’ve raised $57,969 to date! All funds raised will support Growing Chefs food literacy programming this 2020/2021 school year.

STIRRING UP FUN FAMILY COOKING CLASS
Sunday, November 8th at 3:00 pm
Ingredient pickup at Whole Foods Market (Burnaby or Cambie)
$50 includes ingredients for 1 family dish | $20 zoom only

Chef Alain Chow from Kissa Tanto will guide us through preparing a family-friendly dish! You and your little ones can cook along with Chef Alain in real-time, and even ask for a little help along the way. Tickets include ingredients carefully selected by our friends at Whole Foods Market.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE

Growing Chefs!
Neighbourhood: Main Street
500 - 610 Main St. | 778-885-1308 | WEBSITE
‘Stirring Up Fun’ Family Cooking Class Set for This Sunday With Kissa Tanto Chef Alain Chow
‘From Farms to Forks’ Returns for 11th Year as Action-Packed Food Series

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurant Critics Going Back to Work and Ghost Kitchens Working Chefs to the Bone

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds smaller turkeys and trouble in the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Cool Things We Want

How Vancouverites Can Fake Early Morning Sunlight During the Long Dark Bummer Ahead

The lack of sunshine between now and the winter solstice is one of the worst things about life in Vancouver, so why not fix it?

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Botanist’s New Avant Garde Cocktail and Food Pairing Experience Highlights Local Flavours

Community News / Hastings Sunrise

Tacofino’s ‘Shift Change’ Initiative to Host Series of Online Discussions Starting November 17th

Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society to Release Annual Terroir-Driven Salal Gin on November 5th

Community News / North Vancouver

Bufala Edgemont to Launch New Weekend Brunch Service on November 7th