‘Stirring Up Fun’ Family Cooking Class Set for This Sunday With Kissa Tanto Chef Alain Chow

THE GOODS FROM GROWING CHEFS

Vancouver, BC | So far, our From Farm to Forks Food Series has been a delicious success. Our food-themed events have helped us to connect with chefs, restaurants, farmers, and food producers in a celebration of local food and healthy, resilient food systems. Additionally, past event attendees and loads of new ones have chosen to be a part of the fun.

Four events are now complete and we’ve got one more to go! This blog post tells you a little more about our Stirring Up Fun Family Cooking Class this Sunday at 3:00 pm! We have three more family tickets left ($50 each) or join us via zoom without ingredients for $20.

We’ve also got a Menu of Giving you can order from, a Raffle, and an Online Auction for you to get involved. We hope to raise $65,000 throughout the series, and we’ve raised $57,969 to date! All funds raised will support Growing Chefs food literacy programming this 2020/2021 school year.

STIRRING UP FUN FAMILY COOKING CLASS

Sunday, November 8th at 3:00 pm

Ingredient pickup at Whole Foods Market (Burnaby or Cambie)

$50 includes ingredients for 1 family dish | $20 zoom only

Chef Alain Chow from Kissa Tanto will guide us through preparing a family-friendly dish! You and your little ones can cook along with Chef Alain in real-time, and even ask for a little help along the way. Tickets include ingredients carefully selected by our friends at Whole Foods Market.

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE