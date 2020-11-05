FROM THE COLLECTION // Find This Unique Piece Inside the Museum of Anthropology at UBC

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“‘This panel is representative of two cultures, worlds apart, but the same in so many ways.” — John Marston

For this edition From The Collection, we got in touch with Dr. Carol Mayer, Head of the Curatorial and Design Department at the Museum of Anthropology at UBC. For her pick this week she chose a beautiful piece called e’ehhwe’p sywth (“To Share History”), a carved panel of yellow cedar, walnut, and ebony by John Marston (Qap’u’luq), a Stz’uminus artist who started carving according to the Coast Salish tradition when he was just 8 years old.

Dr. Mayer explains: “This deeply carved and layered panel by Coast Salish artist John Marston is a favourite of mine. It was made specifically to tell the story of John’s journey from the Pacific Northwest Coast to Papua New Guinea, where he worked alongside Iatmul master carver Teddy Balangu. They learned much from each other and became lifelong friends.