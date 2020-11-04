Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Kin Kao on Hunt for Front of House Staff

Portrait
wilde_kinkao_kitchen-35

THE GOODS FROM KIN KAO

Vancouver, BC | Kin Kao is looking for front of house staff to join our small, tight-knit group. Part-time and full-time positions are available to be filled. Currently, we are offering takeout and delivery while our dining room remains closed to the public. Our environment is safe, fun and this is a great opportunity to learn about Thai cuisine while we prepare to open fully when it is safe to do so.

Experience and candidates eager to get into hospitality are all welcome!

Please send your CV to info (at) kinkao.ca.

Kin Kao
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
903 Commercial Drive | 604-558-1125 | WEBSITE
Kin Kao on Hunt for Front of House Staff
These East Van Restaurants Have Joined Forces to Create ‘Silver Linings’ Meal Plan

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Cool Things We Want / Commercial Drive

We Want Some of Livia Bakery’s Canned Cherries, Blackberries and Huckleberries

The popular Commercial Drive establishment is just about to release a sweet line-up of summer deliciousness...

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try the New ‘Lee’s Honey Dip Fried Chicken Sandwich’

The new sandwich is a collab between Granville Island's Lee's Doughnuts and Commercial Drive's Downlow Chicken Shack.

Seen In Vancouver / Commercial Drive

East Van’s Rio Theatre Is Evidently Having Fun Working on Its Reopening Plan

As the iconic East Broadway venue shares a much needed laugh as it prepares to reopen with socially distant protocols.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

‘Lunch Lady’ (Almost) Ready on The Drive

The highly anticipated Vietnamese street food restaurant on Commercial Drive is 99% finished. Take a look inside...

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurant Critics Going Back to Work and Ghost Kitchens Working Chefs to the Bone

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds smaller turkeys and trouble in the Court of Master Sommeliers.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

You Should Know

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Christine Hagemoen dials back the local clock to understand how and why our city associates Halloween with fireworks.

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Published on Main Seeking Experienced Servers

Opportunity Knocks / False Creek

Earnest Ice Cream Seeks Front of House Manager for Quebec Street Shop

Opportunity Knocks / Victoria

Victoria’s Award-Winning Inn at Laurel Point Seeks Event Planner, Event Manager

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Hiring for Multiple Positions