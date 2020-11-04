Kin Kao on Hunt for Front of House Staff

THE GOODS FROM KIN KAO

Vancouver, BC | Kin Kao is looking for front of house staff to join our small, tight-knit group. Part-time and full-time positions are available to be filled. Currently, we are offering takeout and delivery while our dining room remains closed to the public. Our environment is safe, fun and this is a great opportunity to learn about Thai cuisine while we prepare to open fully when it is safe to do so.

Experience and candidates eager to get into hospitality are all welcome!

Please send your CV to info (at) kinkao.ca.