Cool Things We Want

How Vancouverites Can Fake Early Morning Sunlight During the Long Dark Bummer Ahead

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) We’ve got about seven weeks until the days start getting longer again. That’s quite the bummer, with or without a pandemic or a Seasonal Affective Disorder diagnosis. If you’re in the mood to trick your brain into thinking the sun has just risen on a perfectly clear day, the effect is entirely achievable. Check out this instructional from DIY Perks on how to replicate the look of real sunshine indoors. All you need is a powerful LED, a parabolic dish and a liquid diffuser.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 572

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2020.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restaurant Critics Going Back to Work and Ghost Kitchens Working Chefs to the Bone

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds smaller turkeys and trouble in the Court of Master Sommeliers.

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

We Want Bottles of this Local Company’s New Wild Black Spruce and Giant Kelp Hand Wash

Who knew the world of hand cleaning would ever become such a highly considered part of our daily lives?

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

Cool Things We Want / West Side

We Want to Learn How to Grow Our Own Garlic With a Little Help from UBC Farm

UBC Farm is hosting an online community workshop on the growing of garlic this Wednesday with Earthbites' Brendan Young.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want a Pair of Skate Shoes Hand-Painted by Local Coast Salish Youth, Nora Pape

Orange Shirt Day has come and gone (almost), but there are other ways to show your support for the Wet’suwet’en Nation