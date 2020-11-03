How Vancouverites Can Fake Early Morning Sunlight During the Long Dark Bummer Ahead

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

(via) We’ve got about seven weeks until the days start getting longer again. That’s quite the bummer, with or without a pandemic or a Seasonal Affective Disorder diagnosis. If you’re in the mood to trick your brain into thinking the sun has just risen on a perfectly clear day, the effect is entirely achievable. Check out this instructional from DIY Perks on how to replicate the look of real sunshine indoors. All you need is a powerful LED, a parabolic dish and a liquid diffuser.