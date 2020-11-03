Community News / Yaletown

Choucroute and Tarte Tatin Star on Hugel Day Menu at Yaletown’s Provence

Vancouver, BC | November 14th marks the 11th annual Hugel Day which spotlights the Alsatian wines of the Famille Hugel and Provence Marinaside will be celebrating it in classic style. “Just prior to the pandemic, we held a winemaker’s dinner honouring the wines of Famille Hugel and we served a traditional Choucroute Garnie à l’Alsacienne to accompany the wines,” says Provence’s Wine Director Joshua Carlson. “It was so well received we thought it would be fun to celebrate Hugel Day by bringing back Choucroute in a classic wine pairing with Hugel. Our Sous Chef, Richard Hondier lived and cooked in Alsace so he loves to make this dish.”

The Choucroute will be offered with an optional wine pairing of Famille Hugel Gentil ‘Hugel’ 2018 (50% Sylvaner & Pinot Blanc, 15% Gewurztraminer, 22% Pinot Gris, 7% Riesling, 6% Muscat). Carlson chose this wine as it contains “pretty much all of the aromatic white varietals co-fermented for a bright, lifted, perfumed, semi-sweet wine that pairs naturally with the salty, briny, smoky, pickled Choucroute.”

If you have any room left after feasting on the Choucroute, Chef Richard will also be creating a special dessert for the evening – classic Tarte Tatin, a caramelized apple tart served with vanilla ice cream. Carlson has paired this with Hugel’s L’Eau de Vie Mirabelle. “This combination is about as good as good gets,” says Carlson.

Hugel Day Special Features

CHOUCROUTE GARNIE À L’ALSACIENNE $38
an assortment of cured and fresh meats, cooked with sauerkraut and potato

suggested pairing
Famille Hugel Gentil ‘Hugel’ 2018 Riquewihr, Alsace, France
$14glass / $55 bottle

***

TARTE TATIN $12
caramelized apple tart with vanilla ice cream

suggested pairing
Hugel Mirabelle d’Alsace Eau-de-Vie
$12/ glass

As both dishes will be available in limited quantity for this one night only early reservations are essential to avoid disappointment.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its Takeout Menu for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner daily.  If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer six French Food Made Easy kits and two Cocktail Kits (Moscow Mule and Caesar). All are available through Provence Marinaside’s website along with Chef Sheldon’s Online Grocery Store for individual ingredient items such as meats, dairy, baking supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their website should the public also wish to support the organization.

Provence Marinaside
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1177 Marinaside Crescent | 604-681-4144 | WEBSITE
Provence to Pair With CheckMate Artisanal Winery for November Wine Dinners

