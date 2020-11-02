Published on Main Seeking Experienced Servers

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | Published on Main is looking to expand its FOH team and is looking for experienced, enthusiastic and professional servers.

Published on Main has freshly established itself as one of the premier dining destinations in Vancouver. Our Chef, Gus Brandson, focuses on innovation and creativity to develop our menu while our sommelier and bar manager have built a wine/cocktail program to match! They are currently looking for individuals who are passionate about the hospitality industry that can help build Published into a restaurant known for exceptional food and beverage experiences.

If you feel like you may be the right fit for our team, please email your resume / CV to info (at) publishedyvr.com and let us know why!

Published
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3593 Main St. | WEBSITE
