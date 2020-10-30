Whistler’s Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar to Host Cornucopia Dinner With Vanessa Vineyard

The GOODS from Hy’s Steakhouse Whistler

Whistler, BC | On November 6th, Hy’s Whistler is hosting a truly memorable evening as they welcome Vanessa Vineyard Master Winemaker Howard Soon in celebration of Cornucopia 2020.

A special evening of classic steakhouse favorites, re-imagined to showcase an exceptional selection of wines from this gem of the Similkameen Valley.

Howard Soon has been on the leading edge of winemaking innovation in BC for over 3 decades. His collaborative relationships with growers led him to Vanessa Vineyard in 2006, where his focus on truly small lot winemaking has produced wines of exceptional pedigree and quality. He is well known in both local and international wine circles, and a wonderful host and raconteur, guaranteeing his guests an evening of insight and spirited conversation.

Space is limited to smaller tables for parties of 2, 4 and 6, reservations are available here.