Legends Haul to Offer Special Gift Boxes Celebrating Local Food Legends This Holiday Season

The GOODS from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | To support Vancouver’s amazing array of local restaurants and farmers, this season Legends Haul will be offering a huge selection of themed gift boxes personally curated by our in-house Chef, or fully customizable to order .

The products in each box have been handpicked with love and will directly support local families, entrepreneurs, restaurants like Livia Bakery, Cadeaux, Chambar, Nightingale, Downlow Chicken, Juke Fried Chicken, Beta 5 Chocolates, Mumgry Nut Butters and Cafe Medina, to name just a few.

When selecting gift box themes, we wanted to mix things up in a way that could satisfy even the pickiest on your holiday shopping list:

– The Chef Box | For amateur home cooks or professionals, this box has been curated by our in-house chef and features uniquely local kitchen staples including salts, spices, oils, vinegars, honeys, chutneys… You name it, Chef Alex has thought of it.

– The Charcuterie Box | A cheese lover’s dream, this box includes , an amazing selection of local artisan cheeses, meats, pickles, mustards, and everything else you could possibly hope for when it comes to crafting the perfect charcuterie board.

– The Local Legends Box | One of our personal faves, this box primarily features super tasty holiday themed products (like melt-in-your-mouth shortbread), from a number local businesses in the Greater Vancouver Area.

– The Family Gift Box | Mums everywhere will love the hand-crafted Mumgry Peanut included in this box. This box also includes a Local cookbook, plus delicious mix of sweet and salty treats like Livia Hot Chocolate, Indian Pantry Chai, Medina Granola, DownlLow Spiced Cashews and Nightingale Nougat.

– The Brunch Box | The ultimate holiday hangover cure, delivered. Everything you could possibly want in a local brunch spot is included in this box: organic Colony eggs, hand-crafted thyme infused Bacon, local Breakfast Sausage, Cafe Medina Granola, Livia Sourdough, East Van Jam and Birchwood Vanilla Yogurt.

– The Sweet Box | Perfect for those with a sweet tooth. This smaller box option features sweet treats from Nightingale, Cadeaux Bakery, Go Bio Gummies, and Beta 5 Chocolates.

HOW TO ORDER | To order one of our themed gift boxes or customize one yourself, visit us at https://shop.legendshaul.com/holiday-gift-guide.html, or if you’re looking for special bulk staff orders, you can submit a request here shop.legendshaul.com/corporate-gift-guide.

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul is specialized in delivering consciously sourced food ingredients to individuals, restaurants and retailers. Utilizing our resources during this overwhelming time to get good food into homes across the Lower Mainland seemed the obvious step forward. The Legends team is committed to continue growing this new division and offering chef chosen, consciously sourced ingredients that support local farmers, producers, and restaurants.