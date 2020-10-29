Community News / Downtown

Weekend Brunch Service Returns to Botanist in the Fairmont Pacific Rim

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Botanist’s beloved weekend brunch, led under the culinary direction of Executive Chef Hector Laguna and cocktails by Botanist Head Bartender Jeff Savage, has returned to Fairmont Pacific Rim. Available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am to 2:00pm, the weekend brunch includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, brunch inspired cocktail and the option of a two or three-course brunch menu. The thoughtfully designed gourmet brunch features locally sourced ingredients and highlights morning-time favourites and savory specialties. Guests begin with a selection from the ‘Morning Stretch’ menu that includes items such as the Smashed Avocado Toast, Chia Seed Pudding or the Hand-Cut Beef Tartare. Then for the main event: a selection of Botanist classics like the Brioche French Toast, Veal Ragu, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Fish and Chips with a charcoal batter, Steak & Eggs or the signature Botanist Benedict, offered two ways. Weekend brunch is available for $62.00 CAD per person for two-courses and $68.00 for three-courses. Reserve here.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
