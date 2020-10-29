Straight & Marrow Launches New Dishes and Cocktails Inspired by Autumn

The GOODS from STRAIGHT & MARROW

Vancouver, BC | East Vancouver’s newest restaurant and cocktail bar Straight and Marrow is welcoming the change in seasons by introducing a variety of adventurous new dishes and bespoke cocktails to its menu starting Wednesday, November 4.

Opened in July of this year, the intimate new dining destination on Powell Street is helmed by fourth-generation chef and restaurateur Chris Lam, whose menu is a reflection of both his Asian heritage and his nose-to-tail philosophy. The long-time industry veteran is known for highlighting offal and uncommon cuts of meat in his cooking, utilizing every part of the animal to reduce food waste for a more economic and environmentally friendly approach to food preparation.

Straight and Marrow’s autumn menu will include five seasonal additions: Crispy Pig Ears paired with Japanese shio cabbage, roasted radish, garlic and sesame; Rabbit Gnocchi with lardons, Brussel sprouts and butternut squash puree; Crispy Beef Tongue accompanied by braised beef cheeks and root vegetable ‘risotto’; “KFC” Korean Fried Chicken Oysters served with soy garlic butter, kimchi glass, charred rice and garlic scapes; and Lamb Sirloin topped with chimichurri Jus and served with celeriac puree and celery heart salad. In addition to the new fall items, many crowd favourites will remain on the dinner menu, including Lam’s signature Bone Marrow served with chicken cracklin’, pickled shiitake mushrooms and lemon balm.

And for those who want to end their evening on a sweet note, two new desserts will also be on offer: a rich and decadent “Ferrero Rocchet” chocolate terrine with almond tuiles, chicken liver mousse, toasted hazelnuts, chocolate soil and duck fat icing sugar; and a lighter Blood Orange Panna Cotta with orange olive oil cake, vanilla Chantilly, sea foam candy and butter roasted grapes.

At the bar, Straight and Marrow bar manager Chad Rivard has added six inventive new cocktails to the roster, each prepared with premium spirits and seasonal ingredients that deliver a hint of autumn warmth. The following new libations will be available on the bar menu starting November 4:

– Eastern Mule | sparkling sake, plum wine, shiso-ginger-pear puree, lime

– Bloody Bitter Bubbles | bittersweet vermouth, Amaro Nonino, blood orange liqueur, Lambrusco

– Rain Shower Sour | five-spice-infused brandy, sweet vermouth, unsweetened cranberry, pumpkin seed orgeat, toasted egg white

– Turboso Flip | Reposado tequila, peated whisky, coffee liqueur, winter falernum, coconut, full egg, fresh nutmeg

– Dead of Night | Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Cynar, sweet vermouth, Miss Betters chocolate bitters, cherry cedar bitters

– Fat Panda | butter-washed Mongrel white rye, mezcal, vanilla liqueur, citrus, pandan syrup

Straight and Marrow is open for dinner and late-night food and drinks on Wednesday to Sunday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. For more information about Straight and Marrow and to make a reservation, visit straightandmarrow.com or contact the restaurant directly at 604-251-4813.