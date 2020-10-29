Community News / Downtown

Hawksworth to Host New Dinner Series Celebrating Release of ‘Hawksworth The Cookbook’

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of his first cookbook featuring recipes from throughout his career, Chef David Hawksworth invites you to embark on a culinary journey this November.

Starting on November 4th, and every Wednesday following for the entire month, we’re offering a weekly rotating dinner series featuring stand out dishes from Hawksworth The Cookbook.

Join us for a stunning four-course menu prepared and executed by Chef David himself, alongside Hawksworth Restaurant’s Head Chef, Sylvain Assie. To complete the experience optional wine pairings for each course have been selected by Canada’s Best Sommelier, Bryant Mao.

Hawksworth The Cookbook, is available to purchase through our website or directly at the restaurant where Chef David will also personally sign your copy.

Space is limited so call 604.673.7000 or click here to reserve.

Hawksworth The Cookbook Dinner Series
Wednesday, November 4th

Menu

Apple, Beet and Burrata Salad
17 synchromesh . riesling . storm haven vineyard . okanagan falls . b.c.

Manila Clam Chowder, Smoked Sablefish
17 bellingham . chenin blanc . the bernard series . sa

Roasted Duck Breast, XO Sauce, Carolina Gold Rice, Macadamia Puree
15 passopisciaro . nerello mascalese . etna . ita

Candy Cap Ice Cream, Walnut Wafer, Maple Crumble
14 de bortoli . noble one . botrytis semillon . new south wales . aus

Four-course tasting menu, $89 with optional wine pairings $145
plus applicable taxes and gratuity

Our full A La Carte Menu will also be available.
New menu featured every Wednesday in November

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
