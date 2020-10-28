Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Bring Back ‘Nocturnum’ Dark IPA and ‘Boris’ Russian Imperial Stout

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Nocturnum is back! With his insatiable appetite, the Wolf is guilty of devouring livestock and little old ladies and is even thought to be able to swallow the sun. People of the old country observe strange rituals to appease his hunger, and never leave the house after dark for fear of being eaten. maybe we’re not all superstitious, but it wouldn’t hurt to stay indoors with friends and share a glass of Nocturnum – our robust and balanced dark hoppy ale – brewed to keep evil at bay.

STYLE Dark I.P.A.
COLOUR Chocolate brown
AROMA Citrus / Malty / Biscuity
CHARACTER Robust / Round / Hoppy / Malty
A.B.V. 6.5%
PAIRS WITH Red meat / Rich creamy cheese / Sweet desserts
RELEASE DATE: Friday October 23rd

Swift & silent, Owl glides through the darkness, his screech believed to portend death and misfortune. Some revere him as a messenger of the spirit world, an oracle of secret knowledge. Inspired by Owl’s omniscience this barrel-aged stout penetrates the inky depths of the soul, illuminating unseen truths.

STYLE Russian Imperial Stout
COLOUR Inky Black
AROMA Leather / Vanilla / Peaty malt
CHARACTER Smooth / Rich / Dark roasty chocolate / Elements of oak, bourbon & dried fruits
A.B.V. 10.3%
PAIRS WITH Aged hard cheese / Fois gras / Steak / Dark chocolate

BREWER’S NOTES | First brewed by the British for Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia this beer style is as rich in history as it is in character. Aged a year in Woodford Reserve barrels and a recipe heavy in roast and dark malts this 10.3% stout has an assertive backbone. Suggestions of dark dried fruits add complexity and peat smoked barley lends a scotch-like nose.

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
