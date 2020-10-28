Community News / Gastown

Gastown's Pourhouse to Kick Off Biweekly Tasting Series in Support of 'Mind the Bar'

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse is inviting spirit enthusiasts to enjoy an evening of fine food and drink, fundraising and merrymaking with the launch of its biweekly Monday Night Tasting Series starting Monday, November 2.

The inaugural evening will feature an interactive tasting experience by Pourhouse Bar Manager Adam Domet as he guides participants through a two-hour educational session featuring a lineup of top-shelf barrel-aged spirits from Bacardi Canada paired with a selection of house-made charcuterie, premium cheeses and artisanal dark chocolate truffles.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the tasting menu and The Road Home feature cocktail will be donated to Vancouver-based non-profit Mind the Bar as part of the ‘Barrels of Hope’ charitable program, which provides critical information and support resources to individuals working in the hospitality industry who are struggling with mental health issues.

POURHOUSE BARREL-AGED TASTING MENU

Monday, November 2 | 5 to 8pm | $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Selection of house-made charcuterie, cheese and dark chocolate truffles

The Road Home
Aberfeldy 12 year single malt Scotch, Noilly Prat Ambre Vermouth,
Benedictine, The Bitter Truth EXR bitter liqueur, oak

Aberfeldy 12-Year Single Malt Scotch

Noilly Prat Ambre Vermouth

Benedictine

The Bitter Truth EXR bitter liqueur

The exclusive tasting experience is offered for parties of two to six guests with two-hour time slots available from 5 to 8 p.m. A spirit-only version of the tasting menu will be available for $45 per person for parties of any size.

“Barrel-aging is equal parts art and science, and some say the process not only allows flavours to develop, relax, and better define themselves, but it also imparts the very soul and essence of the barrel into its contents,” says Domet. “We’re looking forward to kicking off our new tasting series by sharing some of the unique characteristics of these smooth spirits while also raising money to help provide much-needed resources and support for members of the hospitality community.”

RESERVATIONS | For more information or to make a reservation for Pourhouse’s biweekly Monday Night Tasting Series beginning Monday, November 2, visit pourhousevancouver.com/tasting-series.

ABOUT POURHOUSE | Launched in a turn-of-the-century heritage building in the heart of Gastown in 2009, Pourhouse quickly established itself as one of Vancouver’s most beloved bars and restaurants thanks to its signature approach to cocktails and comfort food, authentic décor, warm, convivial atmosphere and live music performances Sunday to Thursday. Behind a bar fashioned from 120-year-old planks of reclaimed Douglas Fir, cocktails showcase old-fashioned soul in variations both simple and ornate with a particular focus on whiskey, a wide list of wines hailing from Old and New World alike encourage exploration and a range of craft beer that represents the true ale craftsmanship of BC and the Pacific Northwest all complement a mouthwatering menu of classic-yet-refined snacks, share plates and mains. At its heart, Pourhouse has a story to tell on every plate, in every glass and around each corner — that of Vancouver and the pioneering spirit of the Gastown neighbourhood it proudly calls home. Part of the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Pourhouse belongs to a family of four establishments operated by the hospitality group in addition to authentically Italian caffe-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe in Gastown, Railtown’s casual Italian eatery Ask for Luigi, Northern Italian-inspired Pizzeria Farina on Main Street and the newly opened Farina a Legna in North Vancouver.

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022 | WEBSITE
