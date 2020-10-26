Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Hiring for Multiple Positions

Portrait

The GOODS from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | We are so excited to announce we are hiring for key positions at our flagship Mill + Bakery at 3433 Commercial Street! Join our team of passionate, bread obsessed folks all working with a common goal of providing nourishing, traceable food and building connections through better ingredients. Flourist team members benefit from competitive salaries, benefits, amazing perks, and a supportive, kind work environment. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating a space where all can thrive.

We are currently hiring for the following key positions:

– Head Baker, full-time salaried role
– Production Manager, full-time salaried role
– Interim Assistant Store Manager, full-time hourly role

About the Head Baker role:

The Head Baker is one of the most important people at Flourist, leading the way with our baking program that features freshly milled flour and sourdough baking methods exclusively. The Head Baker leads the Flourist baking team and is responsible for turning our freshly milled flour into our sourdough bread and pastries. The Head Baker is tasked with overseeing all operations related to the bakery production. This person should be experienced managing a dynamic and talented team and is inspired by the unpredictable nature of freshly milled flour and wild yeast.

About the Production Manager role:

The Production Manager for Bakery Orders manages the day to day sales logistics of selling our Bakery products online. This includes inventory management, ordering supplies and inventory, creating the daily delivery routes and ensuring deliveries are completed. In addition the Production Manager is the person responsible for answering customer emails and phone calls.

About the Interim Assistant Store Manager role:

The Assistant Store Manager oversees the Brand Experience Service Team at Flourist and is responsible for the day to day operations of the Flourist Front of House. The Assistant Store Manager reports to the Store Manager.

In addition, we are hiring for:

– Front of House service team members, full and part-time hourly roles
– Barista, part time hourly role
– Driver, part time hourly role

We are looking for people who are passionate about our brand, our mission and working with a values driven diverse team. To apply, please send a short cover letter along with your CV to jobs (at) flourist.com.

About Flourist | Flourist creates demand for nourishing, traceable food and is a direct to consumer brand that ships freshly milled flour and premium dry goods across North America through our online store. Our Mill + Bakery on Commercial Street is our flagship brick and mortar location, which specializes in Sourdough Bread, pastries and local produce. We believe in an ethical, traceable supply chain, and making meaningful connections to each other through food.

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
East Van’s ‘Flourist’ Hiring for Multiple Positions
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago Today, Juke Fried Chicken Was Starting to Take Shape in Chinatown

Five years ago today I met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want a Big Bite of Downlow Burger’s Limited Edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween Special

Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun.

View From Your Window / East Vancouver

The View From Your Window #239

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

The beautiful street-level sign been slowly swallowed by graffiti over the past 10 years -- inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word.

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Kitsilano

Remembering One of the Better Restaurants to Ever Rise and Fall in Kitsilano

The Oakwood Canadian Bistro was a beloved casual eatery on West 4th that enjoyed an eight-year run from 2011 to 2019.

Opening Soon

Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ Opens This Weekend

As fans of all things Iberian like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas we're plenty excited to check this place out.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Sorry for the Granville Strip and Yaletown Finally Dealing With its Drug Problem

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr wonders at Spanish cheese while marvelling at the BC Liberal implosion.

Community News / Downtown

With New Whisky Bar Hideaway, Hy’s Announces Special Whisky Appreciation Dinners

Community News / Main Street

Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Expands Hours, Launches New Dishes

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Award-Winning Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar on Hunt for Head Bartender

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Upcoming Boutique Food Hall ‘A-OK Commissary’ Seeks Senior Barista, Senior Dishwasher

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

The Acorn Is on the Hunt for a Front of House Manager

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Coho Collective Kitchens on Hunt for Retail Growth Manager