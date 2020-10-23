Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar Details Three Spooky New Cocktails for Halloween

The GOODS from UVA

Vancouver, BC | Uva Wine and Cocktail Bar will offer a trio of crafted cocktails from 24th-31st October, 2020 in theme with the spooky season. Also available next door at Cibo Trattoria.

Bad Apple: $15

1.5oz Ketel One

0.5 Green Chartreuse

0.75oz lime juice

0.25oz lemon juice

0.5 Apple juice

1.0 Matcha Apple Syrup

2 small dash ginger cordial

Shake. Double strain into coupe. Garnish with fanned out apple slices

Witches Brew $16

1.5oz Makers Mark

1.0oz Lemon juice

1.0oz Peach Black Tea Syrup

0.5 Amaro Lucano

2 Dash ango

2 Dash Clingstone Peach

Shake. Double strain into doubles rocks glass. Serve on ice.

Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel

Jack in a box $15

1.5oz Jack Rye

0.75oz Fernet Branca

0.75oz Lime juice

1.0 Falernum

Egg White

Dry shake. Shake with ice. Double strain into Singles rocks glass.

Garnish with blue decorative bitters & Ango. Make cheesecake swirl

ABOUT UVA WINE & COCKTAIL BAR | Located within the chic Moda Hotel in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar has built a long-standing reputation as one of the preeminent wine and cocktail bars not only in the city but across the country. Winner of the prestigious gold medal for Best Wine Bar in the Georgia Straight’s annual Golden Plate Awards from 2010 through ’19 and singled out for a spot on the 2018 compilation of Canada’s 50 Best Bars, Uva offers an elegant gathering spot for wine and spirit connoisseurs seeking a sanctuary that tempts both eye and palate alike. Pairing Cibo Trattoria’s Italian-inspired cuisine, choice charcuterie and artisanal cheese with an eclectic menu of enticing cocktails, refined wines and import and local craft beers, Uva is a relaxed-yet-cosmopolitan interpretation of an authentic Italian enoteca.