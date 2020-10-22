Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Crafts Halloween-Themed ‘Russian Roulette’ Cocktail

The GOODS from Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is offering a feature cocktail for the week of Halloween from the 24th to 31st of October.

Russian Roulette $14

2 oz vanilla bean infused bulleit bourbon

.5 oz Mia Amata maro

.5 oz kahlua

2 dashes oranges bitters

Garnished with a house made boozy cherry and orange peel pumpkin

ABOUT PAPI’S SEAFOOD AND OYSTER BAR | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver’s vibrant West End, Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar is a casual, seafood-focused restaurant and bar that offers a bright and spacious dining room and oyster bar and outdoor patio featuring a panoramic view of English Bay Beach. With a menu of locally sourced seafood dishes and freshly shucked oysters on the half shell as well as a bar menu featuring Champagne, sparkling wine, signature cocktails and craft beer on tap, Papi’s is the latest project for the Viaggio Hospitality Group, which also owns and operates such local establishments as Cibo Trattoria, UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar and Ancora Waterfront and Dining’s twin locations in False Creek and Ambleside Beach in West Vancouver.