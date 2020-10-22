Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main Street Brewing Launches New Space-Themed IPA Series With ‘Big DIPA’

The GOODS from Main Street Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main Street Brewing is taking its beer to infinity and beyond and introducing the first two in a series of space-themed IPAs that will be launched during the next four months by the Mount Pleasant brew crew.

The series blasts off this October with Big DIPA — a juicy, double-hopped New England-style IPA brewed with Citra hops and tropical citrus, papaya and passionfruit flavours that power the big, bold 8% ABV into a new craft-beer stratosphere.

In mid-November, Main Street will go on a walkabout in the land down under when it releases the second beer in the series, ‘Cosmic Dancer’ — a vibrant, rich and full-bodied Australian IPA that dances across southern skies with hints of mandarin, fresh pine, pomelo and grapefruit.

Big DIPA is now available on tap and in 473-mL four-packs in the Main Street Brewing tasting room and retail store at 261 East 7th Ave. as well as in select BC Liquor stores across the region and private stores like Legacy Liquor Store (1633 Manitoba St.), Robson Wine Beer + Spirits (425 Robson St.), Brewery Creek Liquor Store (3045 Main St.) and The Bottle Shop Liquor Store at the Waldorf (1489 E Hastings St.). for a limited time.

The IPA series follows hot on the heels of two new-to-Main-Street brews that were recently released in the tasting room and retail stores: the ‘Screaming Sasquatch’ fresh hop tart IPA powered by grown-in-BC Sasquatch hops and Fraser Valley malt, and ‘The Road Less Travelled’ — a dry hopped collaboration with Slackwater Brewing of Penticton and Prince George’s Elias Honey that offers a distinct honeyed sweetness and hints of gooseberry, sauvignon blanc, tamarind and anise.

For more information on Main Street Brewing or to stay up to date on all the latest beer launches, go to mainstreetbeer.ca, become a fan of /MainStreetBeer on Facebook or follow @mainstreetbeer on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT MAIN STREET BREWING | Tucked into an historic heritage building that was formerly the heart of the Vancouver brewing scene in the 1800s, Main Street has been producing offbeat, outside-the-box and unconventional beers since it was first launched in 2014. Much like the area it calls home, Main Street Brewing embraces tradition while testing boundaries and offers a tasting room, patio and retail store that tap into the spirit of a neighbourhood where creativity, eclectic characters and pride of place collide and connect in new and exciting ways. On Main Street, everyone is welcome and everyone is embraced. Bend an elbow, lend an ear and raise a glass.

