Award-Winning Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar on Hunt for Head Bartender

GOODS from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | The head bartender is an integral part of the functioning of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar and takes full responsibility for the bar beverage program including cocktails, craft and bottled beer selections, non-spirited beverages and coffee and tea. The Head Bartender ensures staff are properly trained and motivated while participates in daily service as a leader and expert.

Financial oversight of the bar program in partnership with the Executive General Manager is an important part of this portfolio. Finally, it is expected that the Head Bartender and bar staff as a whole provide the highest level of service in keeping with a fine dining, five-star environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Establishing and maintaining bar procedures

– Creation of cocktails and original beverages

– Hiring and Oversight bar team members

– Cocktail and Spirits Training

– Negotiating best pricing for liquor and other bar supplies in conjunction with General Manager

– Maintenance and enforcement of the highest standards of quality, service, and appearance of beverages that leave bar

– Organizing and Completion of Monthly Bar Inventory

– Completion of weekly bar schedule and responsibility for managing labor.

– Reduction of waste and responsibility for maintaining appropriate beverage cost in accordance with budget parameters

– Updating Printed Menus and Bar Recipe Documents

– Upkeep and oversight of bar machinery, ice machines, fridges, draft system etc,

– Representing Boulevard in the Vancouver market as an ambassador including media appearances as needed.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS | Head Bartender

Professional & Technical Knowledge

– Minimum 2 years experience in similar role. Minimum 5 years total bar experience. CSS, WSET, ISG or similar certifications and asset. Post Secondary education an asset.

– Knowledge of Hygiene, sanitation, proper food handling, occupational health and safety skills. Boulevard receives an independent audit of our workplace cleanliness. It is the responsibility of the Head Bartender to ensure all procedures are in place and adhered to adhere to Steritech standards.

Skills

– Detailed and extensive knowledge of cocktails, spirits, production methods and current trends.

– Able to lead a team and provide guidance by example

– Maintain a calm and cool demeanor in high volume working conditions

Work Conditions

– Lifting of stock and supplies is required. Long periods of standing are the norm.

Work Characteristics

– Will be required to work on a shift basis, including weekends and evenings of unspecified duration.

– Must be able to work in a multi-venue environment and be able to maintain supervision of all areas

If this opportunity interests you, and you meet all of the above requirements, please reply to this job posting with your resume to cgoleski (at) boulevardvancouver.ca. We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar redefines the fine art of dining with subtle, unexpected and playful approaches to cuisine, service and style. From the all-star front-of-house team to the acute attention to detail in design to the understated elegance of the restaurant’s seafood-focused cuisine infused with casual West Coast flair, Boulevard sets forth an uncompromising standard of excellence guaranteed to capture the attention of food-savvy Vancouver residents and visitors on plate and palate alike.