Community News / North Vancouver

The Polygon Gallery Launches Online Store

Portrait

The GOODS from Polygon Gallery

North Vancouver, BC | We are pleased to announce the launch of our online store. Purchase rare photobooks and gallery publications from our acclaimed bookstore as well as curated goods by local and international makers.

To mark the occasion, we’re offering members 20% off until Friday, October 23 at 11:59pm. Click here to become a member.

Be sure to check back often as we’ll be adding new items to the online store regularly. Domestic shipping and in-store pickup are available.

About The Polygon Gallery | The Polygon Gallery is a vibrant art institution that inspires and provokes cultural insight through adventurous programming. The Gallery is committed to championing artists and cultivating engaged audiences. Its lens of inquiry creatively responds to shifting perceptions of the world, through the histories and evolving technologies of photography and related media. Operating as Presentation House Gallery for 40 years, the organization has produced over 300 exhibitions and numerous publications, earning a reputation as an adventurous public art institution. The Polygon’s innovative programming has featured a range of artworks from acclaimed Vancouver photographers and world-renowned artists to private collections and vernacular photography. Admission to The Polygon is always by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.

The Polygon Gallery
Neighbourhood: North Shore
101 Carrie Cates Court | 604-986-1351 | WEBSITE
