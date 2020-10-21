Main Street’s ‘Old Bird’ Expands Hours, Launches New Dishes

The GOODS from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Contemporary Chinese restaurant Old Bird on Main Street is now open for dinner service seven nights a week, plus lunch services on Saturdays and Sundays. We are thrilled to present new menu items to welcome the cooler months ahead. New dishes like Brisket Lo Mein and Old Bird Chili Wings are now offered for both lunch and dinner. Order online at Oldbird.ca for pick up orders and delivery via FromTo, Ubereats and Doordash. We look forward to seeing you soon for lunch and dinner!

We are proud to be active allies to those in marginalized communities. Currently, partial proceeds from two cocktails – the Impeachment Fizz (baijiu, peach, grapefruit, rose, sparkling wine) and the bespoke Old Bird (bourbon, orange liqueur, cinnamon, ginger, salted plum) – are donated to a Black Lives Matter organization. Since reopening, we have donated over $400 to Hogan’s Alley, Black Youth Helpline, and Black Lives Matter Vancouver.

Monday – Friday: 5 PM – Close

Saturday & Sunday: 11 AM – Close