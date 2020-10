The GOODS from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | It’s finally Happening! We’re getting SO close to opening our 2nd location in downtown Chilliwack and we couldn’t be more excited to join another amazing community! With an open concept, our DWTN CHWK brewery and kitchen is integrated right into the tasting room experience.

We can’t wait to host you for good beers, good eats, and good times real soon! Follow us on Instagram for updates.