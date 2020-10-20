Menu Revealed for AnnaLena’s Fall Harvest Dinner Series Which Kicks Off October 21st

Community News / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | Starting October 21, Chef Mike Robbins and the AnnaLena team will be offering a Fall Harvest Dinner Series. For two weeks, we will only be offering a 5-Course Tasting Menu. Chef will be focusing on fall favourites to warm our hearts as it starts to get cooler. At $59pp and choice of entrée, we consider it a flavourful opportunity for you to brave the Vancouver weather, and join us at our table for dinner. Please note that we require 24 hours notice for any allergies or dietary restrictions.

With the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to showcase unique, off-the-beaten path wines, Wine Director, Scott Mitchell has curated a beautiful wine pairing menu that’ll start us in BC, and take us around the world. Every wine has a story to tell!

Availability is currently limited. Menu is subject to minor changes. We look forward to having you in for dinner soon. xo

*please contact the restaurant directly with any dietary requests. We do require a minimum of 24 hours notice

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
