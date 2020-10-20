La Tana to Host Interactive Pasta Demo With Chef Phil Scarfone on Sunday, October 25th

The GOODS from La Tana

Vancouver, BC | On Sunday, October 25th, get in the mood as chef Phil Scarfone and restaurateur Paul Grunberg co-host the third edition of Fresh Pasta Day at La Tana!

In an interactive pasta demo, Phil will be working the dough, demonstrating how to make six fresh pasta shapes and how to perfectly cook each while answering all your pasta-related questions — everything the beginner to novice pastaio needs to know! Meanwhile, Paul will be working the room, serving up conversation and complimentary small plates of Phil’s fresh pasta, made fresh in front of your eyes.

In addition to the pasta demo, we invite you to sample our selection of Domenica Fiore olive oils and to shop the alimentari for the highest quality ingredients to make pasta at home: La Tana is British Columbia’s exclusive retailer of Mulino Marino flour, the best 00 flour for making fresh pasta dough; and we carry the largest collection of pasta tools in the city, from locally handmade mattarelli to imported ravioli stamps and pasta cutters, handmade in Italy by our friend Paolo.

Order some vino, a spritz or an espresso while watching the show or perusing the store; with in store features and special offers, guests will leave full and fully stocked up on everything needed to make fresh pasta at home!



La Tana’s Fresh Pasta Day is on Sunday, October 25th from 11am to 3pm. Space is limited and available on a first come first served basis; with a relaxed atmosphere, all are welcome for as little or as long as you like.

About Caffè La Tana | Caffè La Tana is situated on Commercial Drive, home to Vancouver’s officially designated “Little Italy”. The caffè and grocer is styled after the authentic Italian alimentari with an intimate 16-seat dining area connected to a small shop selling local and imported cheeses, meats and accoutrements, as well as fresh pasta made in-house daily.