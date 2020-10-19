Community News / False Creek

Ophelia to Host One-Night-Only ‘Día De Los Muertos’ Dinner on October 31

The GOODS from Ophelia

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver diners are invited to indulge in a supernatural south-of-the-border feast on Saturday, October 31 as Ophelia sets the stage for a one-night-only Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) dinner service.

A storied holiday observed throughout Latin America, Día de los Muertos is a day for families to come together to remember and celebrate the souls of their deceased relatives with lively celebrations that includes traditional food and drink, colourful costumes, homemade alters, musical tributes and parades. Olympic Village cocina Ophelia will pay tribute to this annual holiday by hosting its very own one-night-only Día de los Muertos dinner featuring a multi-course menu of refined Mexican cuisine served an intimate atmosphere.

Following Ophelia’s regular hours from 4 to 6 p.m., the restaurant will close temporarily as the dining room is transformed into a mystical space with flickering candles and vibrant decorations. Staff will create an enchanting ambiance for diners by painting their faces with traditional calavera (skull) makeup and curating a soundtrack of Mexican folk music.

When the restaurant reopens at 7:30 p.m., guests will be invited to take a seat in the dimly lit dining room and indulge in a decadent five-course menu prepared by Ophelia’s Executive Chef Francisco Higareda and newly appointed Executive Sous Chef Victor Ramos. Working in tandem throughout the evening, Chefs Higareda and Ramos will take turns preparing alternating courses for a truly collaborative celebration menu of refined Latin American fare.

OPHELIA DÍA DE MUERTOS DINNER MENU
Saturday, October 31
$75 per person, plus tax and gratuity

Welcome Cocktail
Santa Muerte Margarita
Peloton de la Muerte Mezcal, Squid Ink Syrup, Lime, Edible Flower
Tlacoyo
90-day Aged Cash Creek Ribeye
Refried beans + Masa, Burrata Cheese, Burnt Salsa
Chef Higareda

Crudo De Atun
Serrano Pepper, Lemon Balm Greens, Pacific Salt
Salsa Verde, Cilantro Oil
Chef Ramos

Pavo Mole De Manzana
Free Range Turkey Breast, Patty Pan Squash + Green Bean Salad
Apple Mole, Black Bean Puree
Chef Higareda

Costilla De Res En Mole Negro
Braised Beef Shortrib, Sweet Pea Puree
Onion Ash, Black Mole
Chef Ramos

Calabaza En Tacha
Brown Sugar Cane + Star Anise Braised Pumpkin
Caledula Cake
Chef Higareda

Reservations are available for Ophelia’s Día de los Muertos dinner on Saturday, October 31 starting at 7:30 p.m. Bookings must be made via phone at 604-800-5253 and secured with a credit card, with full payment taken at the table. Note, the restaurant will be exclusively serving the Día de los Muertos dinner menu in the evening on October 31.

For more information about Ophelia, visit opheliakitchen.ca.

Ophelia
Neighbourhood: False Creek
165 W 2nd Ave. | 604-800-5253 | WEBSITE
