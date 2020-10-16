Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Autumn Dishes

The GOODS from Yuwa

Vancouver, BC | Chef Masa has created an array of flavourful, nourishing seasonal dishes for October and beyond including stews and hot pot features that are guaranteed to warm the autumn weather and satisfy the soul, such as:

SANMA NO NITSUKE

sweet soy-simmered Japanese pike mackerel, spinach, eggplant

CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM HOT POT

free-range chicken breast simmered with maitake, shimeji, enoki and lobster mushrooms,

pike conger, burdock root and chrysanthemum in a savoury soy-dashi soup

AUTUMN SABA ROLL

Dungeness crab, kaiware sprouts and flash-fried eggplant, lightly seared cured saba mackerel,

sweet white miso, shiso leaves

BANSHU (‘LATE FALL’)

white bean paste, caramelized sugar, kabocha squash paste,

mini zenzai of sweet azuki stew and chestnuts

HONEY CASTELLA CRÈME CARAMEL (GF)

Japanese-style honey sponge cake, crème caramel, free-range egg, rice flour, milk,

berries, whipped cream, azuki

MENU

For the month of October we will be offering dinner service in our dining room and on the patio in addition to contactless pickup Tuesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m. We’ve also installed new patio heaters to keep you warm on our outdoor patio as we head into autumn and will be offering limited outdoor seating (weather-dependent) by calling us directly at 604-731-9378. We look forward to seeing you soon!

RESERVATIONS

ABOUT YUWA JAPANESE CUISINE | Tucked away in the heart of Vancouver’s West Side, Yuwa Japanese Cuisine is an elegant enclave where a creative homage to regional Japanese fare is complemented by one of the city’s best selections of artisan sake and wine. Led by Executive Chef Masahiro Omori and renowned Sake Sommelier and Co-Owner Iori Kataoka, Yuwa offers an inspired approach to the traditional kaiseki style of dining where the very best local and seasonal ingredients are paired with consummate service, attention to detail and expert knowledge of fine wine and sake from around the world to provide a Zen culinary experience unlike any other. Formerly known as Zest Japanese Cuisine, Yuwa was newly christened in the fall of 2017 and singled out as a finalist for both Best New Restaurant and Best Japanese at the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, respectively. Its wine list also earned the restaurant a third-consecutive gold designation at the 2020 Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Wine Program Excellence Awards, where it was also singled out for Best Food and Wine Pairing by the judges.