The Acorn Is on the Hunt for a Front of House Manager

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | The Acorn is looking for a professional front of house manager with exceptional ability in a fast-paced upscale dining environment. This is a key position at the restaurant, working to oversee service with a small collaborative team. You will be comfortable waiting tables, hosting gracefully under pressure and confident with wine service while exceeding guest expectations. Fine dining experience is an asset. Strong respect for vegetables a must.

The successful applicant will work closely with the owners to oversee daily operations, display strong problem solving abilities and lead by example with empathy and compassion. Top organizational skills are essential along with experience in Auphan, Bookenda and Excel.

This position is for 4 shifts per week plus 1 flex / admin day. Being a small independently run, progressive restaurant, we pride ourselves on having a collaborative, team-driven environment and you will need to share this philosophy. E-mail your cover letter and resume to shira theacornrestaurant.ca.

Note: Attitude and ego are NOT welcome.