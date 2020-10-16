Smoke Breaks

How a French Artisan Makes Butter in Brittany, the Old School Way

Portrait

(via) The good folks at Food Insider put together this fascinating video for curious lovers of the golden giver. Kneading butter, the Brittany way!

Insider’s Claudia Romeo traveled to Brittany, France to meet with Jean-Yves Bordier, a butter artisan who brought back to France the 19th-century technique of malaxage, using a big wooden wheel to knead the butter. To Jean-Yves, the malaxage is a more romantic way to make butter. At his workshop, everything is churned, kneaded, and shaped by hand.

