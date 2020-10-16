Fresh Roots’ Volunteer Sessions Start Today

Community News / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Are you itching to spend some time outside on a schoolyard farm? We’re here to help! It’s been a little while but we are excited to welcome the return of volunteer sessions on the farm! Join us at the Fresh Roots schoolyard market farm at Vancouver Technical Secondary to help us with a variety of farm tasks including weeding, moving compost, or woodchips which will help us put the farm to bed for the winter! We’ve missed having folks from the community on the farm these past few months.

Join us for one of (or all!) three sessions in October!

Register here:

October 16th: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/schoolyard-farm-volunteer-sessions-tickets-124792129619
October 22nd: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/schoolyard-farm-volunteer-sessions-tickets-124793776545
October 29th: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/schoolyard-farm-volunteer-sessions-tickets-124793997205

Please note:

Sessions are limited to 10 participants, to allow for physical distancing. Sign up to reserve your spot. You cannot attend without pre-registering. Please DO NOT attend if you are feeling unwell, including if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, or difficulty breathing.

What to bring:

*Raingear
*Masks
*Garden gloves (we will have some available but ask that participants bring their own if possible)
*Rainboots or other waterproof footwear
*Water bottle
*Personal snacks
*Warm clothing/layers

We’re really looking forward to seeing you and sharing the magic of fall on the farm!

Fresh Roots
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
5050 Wales St. | 778-764-0DIG (0344) | WEBSITE
