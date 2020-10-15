FROM THE COLLECTION // Appreciating the Sculptural Beauty of a Cuvier’s Beaked Whale Skull

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“The elusive Ziphius cavirostris (Cuvier’s Beaked Whale) holds the record for both the deepest (2,992 m) and longest (222 minutes) dives of any mammal. Imagine holding your breath for nearly the entirety of the extended edition of The Return of the King.”

For this edition From The Collection, we asked Chris Stinson (Lead Curatorial Assistant of Mammals, Reptiles, and Amphibians at The Beaty Biodiversity Museum at UBC to share a museum piece that really spoke to him. Chris promptly presented a bone from the the elusive Ziphius cavirostris.