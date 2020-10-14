Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Followed Berlin’s Lead on Marketing the Wearing of Masks

Portrait

Screenshot via CNN

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

Vancouverites and British Columbians can and should be proud of how they have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. By social distancing, wearing masks, and following the guidance of BC Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry we remain in a relatively excellent position to weather what remains of the storm. That being said, I don’t think I’m alone in thinking that our campaign for collective participation has been delivered with too much of a soft touch, especially considering the seeming indifference (and occasional idiocy) of so many of our less informed citizens. I would much prefer the direction that Berlin is now going, which is to bring just a smidgen of official hostility into the conversation by way of a marketing blitz. Via CNN:

“Up yours to those who don’t wear a mask — we obey the corona rules,” reads the advert, which was launched in September and has now gone viral, causing a stir amongst the notoriously direct citizens of the capital of Germany […] Christian Tänzler, spokesperson for Visit Berlin, which is behind the advertisement, told CNN that the aim of the image was to shock people into paying attention. “Most people in Berlin are respecting the rules, but there is a minority who don’t, and they’re risking the lives of others — of older people and at-risk communities. We wanted to give attention to this problem,” he said. Berliners are known for being direct, he said — and that’s what they were aiming for.

It’s not too late to get this direct, so let’s give it a shot.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

FIRST LOOK // New ‘Shuck Shuck’ Oyster Bar Opening Soon in Chinatown

First timers Larry Lau and Waylon Sharp are aiming to reinvent the oyster bar this month at 227 East Pender Street.

Restaurant Graveyard / False Creek

Remembering the Beloved Tex-Mex Restaurant That Joked About Cheating ‘Tourists & Drunks’

Launched in 1988, Carlos 'n Bud's was defined by its affordable Tex-Mex menu, relaxed attitude and sun-soaked patio.

Intelligence Briefs

On Fine Dining’s New Directions and Reserving Patio Tables During Snowstorms

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds trouble in Toronto and a bar scene that needs to change.

3 Places
Community News / Downtown

Vancouver’s Aburi Restaurants Trail Blaze New Home Dining Solutions

Tea and Two Slices

On the NDP Buying Our Votes and Vancouver Being Totally Awesome (But Not Really)

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds ancient mummies being opened and good news among the bad.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

See more from Vancouver Would Be Cooler If
Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Gave $500 Restaurant Cards to Its Unemployed

Hawaii is giving out gift cards worth $500 to over 100,000 unemployed residents in a bid to save two birds with one stone.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If Its Pizza Delivery Drivers Told Us Everything Was Going to Be OK

60-year old Vinnie's Pizzeria in Brooklyn must know that times are particularly stressful right now...

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Japan

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Had Tokyo’s Incredible Lost and Found System

Your options for tracking down your lost items in Vancouver are very limited, but what if we had a different approach?

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler if It Followed Florence’s Black Death Tradition of Wine Windows

Florentines had a cool architectural trick to keep socially distant while shopping for wine during times of plague...