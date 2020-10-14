L’Abattoir’s No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews to Celebrate Fine Dining Icon With Exclusive Experience

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Tickets to Edition No. 20 of L’Abattoir’s exclusive dining experience, No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews are set to launch this week for the first and final event of 2020 on Friday, November 13th. Partial proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation.

Chef Lee Cooper couldn’t be more excited to host two of his mentors, Chef Scott Jaeger and Stephanie Jaeger. The Jaeger’s owned and operated the highly acclaimed The Pear Tree Restaurant in Burnaby for 23 years up until August of this year when they quietly closed their doors. Both Scott and Stephanie have been inducted into the BCRFA Restaurant Hall of Fame as leaders in the Canadian restaurant industry.

“12 years ago when I first arrived in Vancouver, I had the opportunity to work at The Pear Tree as Scott’s Sous Chef. He’s someone who I have looked up to, been inspired by and tried to emulate over the years and I am thrilled to have him in our kitchen,” says Chef Lee Cooper.

The multi-course wine paired menu will be a selection of Chef Jaeger’s favourite dishes from the last two decades and will celebrate the incredible dining experience that their restaurant was well-known for.

“The PearTree Restaurant was very fortunate to have talented chefs like Lee Cooper choose to spend time with us. We’re very excited for the opportunity to celebrate a bit of our history with one of Canada’s premier restaurant teams,” shares Chef Jaeger.

L’Abattoir General Manager and Sommelier, Nick Bertoia, who has been doing his utmost to support local wineries, craft brewers and distillers amidst the pandemic, will be pairing the dinner with some of the best local wines from the L’Abattoir cellar.

While the No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews dinners have previously only been available to 8 guests seated at the kitchen counter, the event has been re-imagined this year to offer a safe and socially distanced dining experience. Tickets will be sold in pairs to a maximum of 6 guests per party and guests will be seated in the beautifully appointed, historic upstairs dining room at No. 1 Gaoler’s Mews. Limited tickets available at www.gaolersmews.com.

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.