Heritage Asian Eatery Debuts New Daily Dim Sum Menu

Vancouver, BC | Beloved Vancouver comfort-food favourite Heritage Asian Eatery adds a delicious new array of authentic dim sum dishes to the daily menu at its newly renovated, now-full-service Mount Pleasant location (382 West Broadway) beginning today, October 14.

Available for dine-in, takeout and delivery seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Heritage’s new menu offers a variety of classic dim sum fare that includes dumplings, siu mai, wontons and more, with highlights such as:

– Classic Pork Dumplings (pork, napa cabbage & chili vinegar dressing), 6 pcs, $8;
– Flavour Bomb Dumplings (lamb, dill & chili vinegar dressing), 6 pcs, $10;
– Crystal Scallop & Pea Tip Dumplings, 4 pcs, $12;
– Prawn, Pork & Tobiko Siu Mai, 4 pcs, $8;
– Truffle Prawn & Pork Siu Mai, 4 pcs, $10;
– XO XLB Dumplings (housemade soup dumplings with scallop & cured ham), 6 pcs, $8;
– Chili Wontons (prawn, pork, chive & chili vinegar), 5 pcs, $8;
– BBQ Pork Buns (honey roasted BBQ pork with house pork sauce steamed in a bun), 3 pcs, $6;
– Lotus Leaf Sticky Rice (forbidden rice, shiitake mushroom, chicken, shrimp, Chinese sausage, duck egg yolk wrapped and steamed in lotus leaf), $8.

Longtime fans of Heritage’s signature sides, share plates and popular lineup of baos, bowls and BBQ need not fear — the expanded Heritage menu still includes all of their old favourites, with limited dishes available for takeout and delivery via third-party providers like Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes and DoorDash, with large group orders and catering options also offered.

For more information about Heritage Asian Eatery, go to eatheritage.ca, become a fan of /eatheritage on Facebook and follow @eatheritagenow on Twitter and @eatheritage on Instagram. Both Heritage locations are also available to be booked for private events on evenings and weekends. For information, enquiries and pricing for private functions, call 778-737-1108 or email info@eatheritage.ca.

ABOUT HERITAGE ASIAN EATERY | Originally launched in the heart of Vancouver’s Financial District at 1108 West Pender St. in 2016 with a second location that opened at 382 West Broadway in Mount Pleasant 2019, Heritage Asian Eatery is a casual, creative restaurant that features a blend of Far East flavours created with locally sourced ingredients and modern, playful techniques. Heritage Asian Eatery offers an original take on Asian comfort foods and a fun and honest dining experience for sit-down, take-out and delivery service available seven days a week from both locations.

Neighbourhood: West Side
382 West Broadway
Heritage Asian Eatery
Neighbourhood: West End
1108 W. Pender St. | 778-737-1108
