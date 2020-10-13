Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Gave $500 Restaurant Cards to Its Unemployed

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.

Since our provincial political parties seem to be in such a giving mood this month I thought I might add an interesting idea – from the US state of Hawaii – to the increasingly comical pile: $500 restaurant gift cards for the unemployed.

“If you’re unemployed, the state’s newest economic plan is looking to keep money in your bank account, and food in your stomach.”

More: