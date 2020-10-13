New Exhibition by Joji Fukushima Opens This Month in Mount Pleasant

Beginning on October 22nd, Mount Pleasant’s Japanese lifestyle shop, Itsumo, is hosting a new exhibit of wooden vessels created by the Vancouver based designer behind a/i studio, Joji Fukushima.

Expect over one hundred unique bowls, plates and cups on display as part of Fukushima’s Ike exhibit. Arranged together, the collection of dishes form a landscape reminiscent of a pond (hence the title: the Japanese word for pond is “ike”.) Separately, each of the handmade vessels is also completely utilitarian and available for purchase, making this event one that can truly never be replicated.

Ike will be open to the public during Itsumo's regular shop hours until December.