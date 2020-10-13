‘From Farms to Forks’ Returns for 11th Year as Action-Packed Food Series

Heads Up / Downtown

Circumstances have forced some change on this year’s From Farms to Forks kitchen party, turning the traditionally one-evening grazing event into a full-on food series spread out over several weeks. They’ve just announced the details and tickets have just gone on sale. Here’s the official word:

The event we’ve all been waiting for. It’s…From Farms to Forks Eleven! Support Growing Chefs, local restaurants, and BC food producers. Make new friends, drink good wine, and eat delicious food, all from the comfort of your own home.

On October 18th, 2020 Growing Chefs will kick off their 11th annual From Farms to Forks fundraising event. This year, things will look a little different. Typically a one-night kitchen party, this year’s From Farms to Forks will be celebrated online, as a series of food-focused events over a 4-week period.

VIP Food Series Passes include all five events and are available for $200 each. Individual event tickets range from $10 (for virtual access only) to $75 (includes ingredients and beverages).

– Sunday, October 18th at 8:00 pm: Culinary Kick-Off & Secret Menu featuring Bartender Amber Bruce of The Keefer Bar and B.C. musician Brent Tyler. (Secret Menu available from the following restaurants: Anh & Chi, Burdock & Co, Forage, and Il Centro, the Italian Cultural Center.)

– Sunday, October 25th at 7:30 pm: Loco for Cocoa (Chocolate Experience) featuring Chocolatier Shelley Bolton of East Van Roasters, and Pastry Chefs Merri Schwartz of Marzano, and Wendy Boys.

– Thursday, October 29th at 8:00 pm: Lettuce Ask You a Question (Food Trivia).

– Sunday, November 1st at 7:00 pm: Vivacious Vegetables (Cooking Class) featuring Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn Restaurant.

– Sunday, November 8th at 3:00 pm: Stirring up Fun (Family Cooking Class) featuring Chef Alain Chow of Kissa Tanto.

The heart of From Farms to Forks has always been about celebrating local chefs, restaurants, food growers, and producers. Now, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance of community, food, and connection. “Our chef and restaurant partners have been hit especially hard through the pandemic”, says Growing Chefs Founder Merri Schwartz, “and we are doing what we can to celebrate and support them.”

The From Farms to Forks Food Series will offer attendees:

– exciting online cooking classes featuring ingredients from local producers
– fascinating food-themed workshops
– access to secret menus from incredible restaurants!

Beyond the food, they’ve got live music, trivia, a raffle, and an auction! From Farms to Forks is Growing Chefs’ biggest fundraising event of the year. Growing Chefs hopes to raise $50,000 to offer food literacy programs to hundreds of BC kids in Greater Vancouver and Greater Victoria.

Too many kids lack access to healthy, whole food, or know where food comes from and how it’s grown. Growing Chefs is on a mission to change that and hope you can join them on that mission. By giving kids the space to learn food literacy skills, providing them with delicious and nutritious meals, and engaging them in the food system in a healthy way, Growing Chefs is aiming to:

– Empower kids and youth and help them unlock their full potential
– Nourish the health and wellness of kids and their families
– Create community connectedness and reduce social isolation
– Provide access to food that is good for the body, spirit, and planet

A big hand for Silver Thyme sponsors Whole Foods Market and Mission Hill Family Estate. This event series would not be possible without their generous support.

Growing Chefs!
Neighbourhood: Main Street
500 - 610 Main St. | 778-885-1308 | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Aburi Restaurants Trail Blaze New Home Dining Solutions
Vancouver Would Be Cooler If It Gave $500 Restaurant Cards to Its Unemployed

