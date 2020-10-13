Coho Collective Kitchens on Hunt for Retail Growth Manager

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho Collective Kitchens is poised for growth and looking for someone that wants to grow in this role alongside us. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 3 years leadership experience in a hospitality role and have launched successful retail concepts, restaurants, and events. Coho is looking for an excellent communicator, a natural sales person that is energized by telling stories, connecting with customers, and finding opportunities for community growth and success. The successful candidate believes in creating customer experiences that surprise and delight guests that visit both our in-store locations and online website. Apart from taking exceptional care of the team and the guest experience, the successful candidate understands the financials of running a restaurant/retail business and is laser focused on profitability and efficiency. To learn more and apply – please visit: https://www.cohocommissary.com/retail-growth-manager.