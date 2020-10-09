Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases ‘Backyard’ Wild Ale, the First Brew in its Helping Hands Project Series

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing is pleased to announce the release of BACKYARD – the first beer in our Helping Hands Project Series – on Friday October 9th, 2020.

Just in time for the long weekend that many of us will spend feeling thankful for our good fortune, we’d like to share with you a beer that helps to support those in need: BACKYARD Wild Ale with Cherries.

Brewed with ingredients from our “backyard” – cherries from the Okanagan and wild yeast wrangled from the Strathcona Community Garden – this beer is the first in our Helping Hands Project Series which benefits the folks living in our backyard who need a little support. Enjoy this light and fruity beer with its delicate cherry aroma, knowing that you’re helping those who need it.

The Helping Hands Project Series is inspired by our desire to help folks in our community by doing what we do best – brewing beer – and donating the profits. First in the series – BACKYARD – was so named for the homeless crisis that is happening literally in our backyard. We see the Strathcona Park encampment getting bigger by the day and know that we need to do something to help. Proceeds ($4/4-pack) from BACKYARD will be donated to the Covenant House Vancouver who provide support, love and hope for Vancouver’s homeless and at-risk street youth.

STYLE Wild Ale with Cherries
COLOUR Pale orange
AROMA Cherry Pie / Light spice
CHARACTER Light but strongly flavourful / Complex / Slightly funky
A.B.V. 5.4%
PAIRS WITH Pie / Dessert / Fresh cheese / Random acts of Kindness

BREWER’S NOTES

Harvesting and brewing with wild yeast from nature (a.k.a. “wrangling”) involves patience and a willingness to embrace something unpredictable. The yeast culture used to ferment this beer began with a trip to our local community garden. After collecting and experimenting with many possible specimens, we found one that showed promise as a tasty fermenter for beer and together with cherries from the Okanagan the Backyard Wild Ale was created. The character is complex and slightly funky with a spicy almost cinnamon-like flavour and aroma.

Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.

