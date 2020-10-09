Lil Bird Sandwich Co. to Spend Fall/Winter Nesting Inside Kafka’s Coffee on Main Street

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Vancouver, BC | Mount Pleasant’s destination for wholesome sammies, Lil Bird Sandwich Co. (2525 Main Street), is migrating indoors for the fall/winter season. The window sandwich bar is getting a makeover with a new stand inside Kafka’s Coffee and serving up a brand new menu by head chef Nitzan Cohen with house made breads by pastry chef Adi Kesselman.

“Our Lil Bird pop-up has definitely become a neighbourhood staple throughout the summer, and we loved our sandwich window,” says Aaron Kafka, owner of Kafka’s Coffee. “Now with the cooler months, we are taking the concept inside and creating even more delicious sandwiches filled with fresh ingredients and hearty recipes. We’re making our own corned beef and of course, all our own breads. I’m especially excited about our pita and marbled rye creations.”

Lil Bird classics, such as Meat Your Match, Super Chicken Shawarma, and breakfast sandwiches Hammer Time and vegetarian Eggtopia remain on the menu.

New creations include the vegan Garden Thief Pita, featuring oven-fried eggplant, red pepper and zucchini ratatouille, Moroccan tomato sauce, lemon tahini, chickpeas and fresh herbs on house made pita.

The Cache Money Corned Beef Reuben is made of Cache Creek grass-fed beef piled high with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and pickled cabbage on house made marble rye. Cohen, who founded Mensch deli and the perfected art of pastrami has now mastered his corned beef.

For a snack or sweet treat, Lil Bird and Kafka’s are launching new seasonal Puff Tarts – Kesselman’s take on the nostalgic Pop-Tart. Flakey and buttery, each week will feature something new. Potential flavours include spiced pear with ricotta and roasted peppers, feta, and thyme.

“Everything is either made from scratch or sourced locally – we are very proud of our Lil Bird menu,” adds Kafka. “And now, customers can also buy our sourdough and breads separately to take home as well.”

Lil Bird Sandwich Co. is open seven days a week, and now has extended hours from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-orders are welcome for large orders. For the full menu and more information, please visit Lil Bird Sandwich Co.’s Instagram page or its website.

About Lil Bird Sandwich Co. | Lil Bird Sandwich Co. is a new window sandwich bar taking up residence at Kafka’s on Main Street. Featuring simple, fresh Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches, all between house-made sourdough, it has migrated inside for the cooler weather. Order Wee Bird Meals for kids.

