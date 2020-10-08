Vancouver Would Be Cooler If Its Pizza Delivery Drivers Told Us Everything Was Going to Be OK

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If is a column that advocates for things that exist in other cities that could serve to improve or otherwise celebrate life in our own.
(via) 60-year old Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn, New York must know that times are particularly stressful right now, which must be why there’s now a section on the menu called Positive Reinforcement that offers ‘Comforting Words’ for $1:
“For $1, our delivery driver will look you straight in the eyes and say “EVERYTHING’S GOING TO BE OK AND YOU’RE DOING THE BEST YOU CAN.”
