Several Jobs Available at the Naramata Inn

Naramata, BC | The recently reimagined and reopened Naramata Inn is looking for full-time culinary service professionals to join our restaurant front-of-house team. Located at the top of the Naramata Bench in the Okanagan Valley, the Inn’s restaurant is helmed by Chef Ned Bell, offering a thoughtful, creative and ambitious hyper-local menu, drawing on the talents of the region’s farmers, artisans and producers. Our wine program — led by Emily Walker — showcases the best of the Okanagan and beyond, while David Levesque’s innovative cocktail list is as local at the food.

Under new ownership, the Restaurant at Naramata Inn opened on June 29 and has been a hot ticket reservation since day one. Upstairs at the Inn, we offer 12 Mission-style guestrooms, giving us the opportunity to offer our guests a complete “Naramatian” getaway experience. While summer was busy, fall and early winter look to be no different, which is why we’re looking to add a number of experienced servers to our team. Top qualities we’re looking for: a commitment to making our guests feel special, a collaborative approach to working with your colleagues, and a genuine excitement for food and wine (and making great money).

We offer lunch and dinner seven days a week, as well as weekend brunch service and a growing calendar of culinary events. Along with the opportunity to work in a high-profile dining room, our team receives competitive remuneration and tip pool, a daily staff meal, staff discount on dining, and a professional work environment. Assistance with securing housing is also available.

If you’ve always dreamed of working among vineyards, orchards and farms, you’re going to love Naramata. As one of only three communities in Canada to receive the Cittaslow designation, this is a place that truly believes in slowing down to appreciate local food, wine and the environment.

Does this sound like you? Apply online here.

About Naramata Inn | Constructed 112 years ago by the town’s founder, J.M. Robinson, Naramata Inn would welcome some of the Okanagan’s very first tourists and go on to weave a colourful thread throughout Naramata’s history. Naramata Inn is still making headlines as the best way to enjoy the full bounty of the Okanagan Valley. The Inn delivers a proudly “Naramatian” experience, from the best local growers and artisans in Naramata and the Valley, through to showcasing the true depth and breadth of award-winning wines produced by British Columbia’s winemakers.

Naramata Inn
Region: The Okanagan
3625 1st St., Naramata, BC | 778-514-5444 | WEBSITE
