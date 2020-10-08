Community News / Fraserhood

Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy! to Host ‘Thanks For Giving’ Services Over Long Weekend

Portrait

The Mackenzie Room | Image via Katie Cross Photography

The GOODS from The Mackenzie Room and Say Mercy!

Vancouver, BC | On October 11th, Collective Hospitality will be donating 15% off all sales from Say Mercy!, The Mackenzie Room, and B-Side to the Aboriginal Mother Center Society this coming long weekend.

The October long weekend is always one that gives us pause – asking us to reflect upon traditions that will be remembered for disproportionately harming the Indigenous population of what we now know as Canada. We live and work on unceded land belonging to the Coast Salish peoples and this time of year comes with it an opportunity for education, reflection, and perspective.

In past years we have hosted special Thanksgiving dinners, recognizing the need for community during a long weekend. This year we will instead be hosting Thanks for Giving, running our regular service at each of our restaurants and donating 15% of the sales to Aboriginal Mother Center Society – dedicated to providing shelter, support, and programs for women and children.

We invite guests looking for a great night out to join us in not only enjoying the long weekend with friends and family but also in taking action to acknowledge the land we live and work on.

The Mackenzie Room
Neighbourhood: Downtown East Side
415 Powell St. | 604-253-0705 | WEBSITE
The Mackenzie Room Reveals Enticing September Long Weekend Meal Kit
Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
