Celebrate the Long Weekend With a Special Brunch at Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | In celebration of Thanksgiving, Nightingale will extend brunch offerings from the weekend through to Monday, October 12th. Fan-favourites like the brunch pizza ($18) dressed with bacon, fingerling potatoes, mozzarella, and a free-range egg; or fried chicken sandwich ($18) with gochujang glaze, pickled carrots, cabbage slaw can be enjoyed for dine-in or pickup/delivery. Don’t miss our featured Autumn pumpkin cheesecake ($12) with a gingersnap crust and Chantilly, only available for a short time starting today along with a warm spiced pavlova ($12) with cider apples zabaglione, and caramel. From the bar, try our brand new Fall negroni ($14) with The Botanist Gin, fig, rosemary vermouth, sherry, and Campari ($14).

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers. Bar, lounge and restaurant open daily 11:30am – 10:00pm. Reservations can be made by calling 604.695.9500 or visiting www.hawknightingale.com.

Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
Stock Your Freezer With Delicious Pastries and Gourmet Soups from Bel Café

