Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

The Slow Destruction of a Beloved Chinatown Sign

Portrait

The little sign advertising the Sun Ah Hotel on the southeast corner of East Pender and Columbia is one of Michelle Sproule’s neighbourhood favourites. For several decades (and as long as I can remember) it has advertised the 48 tiny rooms in the four storeys above the now closed Foo’s Ho Ho Restaurant, originally lodgings for working class Chinese men. It is recognized by the Canadian Register of Historic Places as one of the property’s “character-defining elements”.

By taking so many photographs of the sign over the past 20 years, Sproule has accidentally chronicled its slow destruction. As you can see in her Instagram post and in the images arranged below, it has been slowly sullied and defaced, its clean red and gold letters on green background swallowed up by graffiti – inch by inch, letter by letter, word by word – until today, when it is completely painted over. To be sure, far greater tragedies unfold every day in this neighbourhood, but that doesn’t make the needlessness of this one hurt any less.

  • New Sun Ah 2013 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • New Sun Ah Hotel
  • New Sun Ah Hotel 2015 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • New Sun Ah 2016 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • Sun Ah Hotel 2017
  • New Sun Ah July 2016 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • New Sun Ah in the Snow 2017 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • New Sun Ah 2018 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • New Sun Ah tourists 2019© Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • Sad New Sun Ah December 2019© Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • New Sun Ah in the Snow 2020 © Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine
  • West facing New Sun Ah Nov 2019© Michelle Sproule Scout Magazine

