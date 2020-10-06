L’Abattoir and Meyer Family Vineyards to Come Together for Special Wine Dinner on October 22

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Meyer Family Vineyards owner, Jak Meyer will join L’Abattoir’s Chef Lee Cooper and his team to curate an unforgettable food and wine pairing experience on Thursday, October 22 at L’Abattoir.

With the help of L’Abattoir General Manager and Sommelier, Nick Bertoia, a five course dinner will be paired with some of Meyer’s very best wines.

Jak and the Meyer team believe that incredible wines are not made but grown. Their grapes are all hand-harvested and wines hand-crafted with minimal winemaking intervention and the greatest attention to detail. The resulting wines are some of the best from the Okanagan Valley.

Based on the current provincial guidelines in place, very limited tickets are available as all parties will be physically distanced in the Private Dining Room and each party may be no more than 6 guests, as is the case in the L’Abattoir main dining room.

$165 per person exclusive of taxes and gratuity (tickets are sold in pairs on their website).

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.