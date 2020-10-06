Community News / Gastown

L’Abattoir and Meyer Family Vineyards to Come Together for Special Wine Dinner on October 22

Portrait

The GOODS from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Meyer Family Vineyards owner, Jak Meyer will join L’Abattoir’s Chef Lee Cooper and his team to curate an unforgettable food and wine pairing experience on Thursday, October 22 at L’Abattoir.

With the help of L’Abattoir General Manager and Sommelier, Nick Bertoia, a five course dinner will be paired with some of Meyer’s very best wines.

Jak and the Meyer team believe that incredible wines are not made but grown. Their grapes are all hand-harvested and wines hand-crafted with minimal winemaking intervention and the greatest attention to detail. The resulting wines are some of the best from the Okanagan Valley.

Based on the current provincial guidelines in place, very limited tickets are available as all parties will be physically distanced in the Private Dining Room and each party may be no more than 6 guests, as is the case in the L’Abattoir main dining room.

$165 per person exclusive of taxes and gratuity (tickets are sold in pairs on their website).

ABOUT L’ABATTOIR | Located in the heart of historic Gastown since 2010, L’Abattoir is situated in a refurbished 19th­ Century heritage brick ­and­ beam building that pays homage to its history as the site of Vancouver’s first jail in the city’s main meat­packing district. Today, L’Abattoir has staked its claim as one of Canada’s best restaurants with a diverse array of French­-inspired West Coast fare focusing on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients along with an ever­ changing selection of classic and signature cocktails and a broad list of BC and imported wines. Whether in its front­ of­ house bar and lounge, elevated dining room or glass­ and­ steel­ accented atrium, L’Abattoir offers dinner from Sunday to Thursday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm, weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2 pm, Happy Hour daily from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm and bar service until midnight seven days a week. L’Abattoir also offers 1200 square feet of beautifully appointed private dining facilities that are completely separate from the restaurant dining room and are available to book for corporate events, weddings or other celebrations.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
L’Abattoir and Meyer Family Vineyards to Come Together for Special Wine Dinner on October 22
Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Comfort Food / Gastown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // This Is Why There Are a Half-Dozen Locations of Meat & Bread

The rolled-up beauty is hit with high heat to blister the skin, resulting in toothsome crackling that will make your knees buckle.

TBT / Gastown

PHOTOS // Ten Years Ago, Inside the Last Day of Training and First Night of Service at L’Abattoir

Many of the faces have changed, but the Gastown restaurant remains as reliably excellent a place for drinks and dinner as ever.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

Five Cool Things We Want From Gastown’s 51 Powell Shop

51 Powell contains an eclectic collection of handmade and vintage items that are beautiful, useful, and often surprising...

Track and Food / Gastown

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Making Sense of Weird Times With Leticia Castro of The Diamond

In our 50th episode, we get down to brass tacks with one of the most respected and hard-working hospitality professionals in Vancouver.

It's On Us / Gastown

IT’S ON US // Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Vancouver’s Legendary Alibi Room

We know $50 won’t always cover dinner for two but it’s enough to get you started and, frankly, it's all we can afford.

View From Your Window / Gastown

The View From Your Window #230

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Scout List

Scout List Vol. 570

13 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do in Vancouver from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Releases New Beer, Announces New Art Exhibition, Details Coming Sunday Pop-Ups

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo to Serve Up Amaranthus-Inspired Thanksgiving Feasts for Take-Out and Dine-In

Community News / Kitsilano

Fjällräven’s Local Guide Program Features Backpack Art and Hiker Workouts

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Botanist Bar Reopens With New Drinks, Plans for Avant Garde Cocktail and Food-Pairing Experience

Community News / Downtown East Side

East Van Roasters Reopens for Takeout

Community News / The Okanagan

Poplar Grove Winery Brings Home Gold at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Community News / Downtown

Several of Vancouver’s Top Chefs Join Forces to Create Special Five-Course ‘Experience’