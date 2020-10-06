Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Portrait

Can you name this establishment? Scout readers are so attuned to our food and drink scene that one among them (often several) will always get it right, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from assuring you that the place in question sells food, there are no hints. Why? Because it’s supposed to be hard! Archive here.

As usual, please submit your guesses in the comments below. I’ll chime in when someone gets it right.

PS. We are still looking for someone to solve this one, too.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Chinatown

Chinatown’s ‘Bestie’ Is Closing, Will Serve Final Plates of Currywurst This Weekend

Clinton McDougall and Dane Brown's 25 seat restaurant at 105 East Pender St. is closing after a seven-year run.

Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Calling All Restaurateurs! HOUSS Now Under Construction in Mount Pleasant

Tea and Two Slices

On the Return of the Smoke and Vancouver Becoming 1970s New York City

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orrs finds a bad orange man and a flabbergasted Mayor.

Intelligence Briefs

On Sugary Bread, Sexist Drink Writers and How to Spot Indoor Dining Risks

In his latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds beloved eateries closing for good and Canadian cities shutting down again.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Name That Restaurant

See more from Name That Restaurant
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...