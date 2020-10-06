Botanist Bar Reopens With New Drinks, Plans for Avant Garde Cocktail and Food-Pairing Experience

The GOODS from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | On October 7, Botanist Bar returns to the bar top with a limited number of seats, and the menu available in the dining room, offering a collection of Botanist Bar’s refined cocktails and a new libations. From classics like the Botanist’s Martini, blending local coastal gin, house vermouth, seaborne tincture, with an oyster leaf and vegan caviar as a garnish, to new additions like the ¡Qué Padre!, an ode to the favourite spirits of the Bar team, mixing Tequila, Aperol, Spanish Vermouth, and citrus for a twist of the spritz. The full menu is available here.

Beginning on November 1, an avant garde cocktail and food pairing experience will be revealed at Botanist Bar, celebrating the flavours of the Pacific Northwest. With inventive and experimental cocktails paired with creative cuisine, the collaboration between Head Bartender Jeff Savage and Executive Chef Hector Laguna will take guests on an adventure where cocktails and cuisine meet innovation. Available only at the exclusive VIP table off the Botanist Bar, two seatings for groups up to six will be available nightly from Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 5:30pm and 8:00pm. Advance reservations are required and can be made online. Sit back, relax and enjoy the show!

Take-Away Sushi from The Lobby Lounge and RawBar | For the first time ever, the RawBar’s renowned 100 percent Ocean Wise sushi will be hitting homes across Vancouver with the launch of its take-away sushi menu. Available daily from 11:00am to 9:00pm, a menu of offerings will be available such as small plates and starters, salads and bowls, and RawBar favourites like the Sable Motoyaki Roll, Wagyu Beef Teriyaki Roll, and Truffle Tofu Motoyaki Roll, along with a selection of fresh nigiri and sashimi. Orders can now be made through Tock for pick-up from The Lobby Lounge.

Thanksgiving Brunch at Botanist | Gather family and loved ones around the table this Thanksgiving for Botanist’s beloved weekend brunch, led under the culinary direction of executive chef Hector Laguna and cocktails by Botanist head bartender Jeff Savage. Available Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am – 2:00pm, the weekend brunch includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine upon arrival, brunch inspired cocktail, and an exclusive two – or three-course brunch menu. The seasonally designed gourmet brunch features locally sourced ingredients to create morning time favourites and harvest savoury specialties. Guests begin with a selection from the ‘Morning Stretch’ menu that include items such as the Smashed Avocado Toast, Chia Seed pudding, or the Hand-Cut Beef Tartare. Then for the main event: a selection of offerings include Slow Roasted Tukey, Prime Beef Rib Eye, or the signature Botanist Benedict, offered two ways. Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch is available for $56.00 CAD per person for two-courses or $62.00 for three-courses. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online.

Travel with Your Palate on October 27 | Diners are invited to travel through their taste buds as Botanist hosts an all-star cast of top Vancouver chefs for one evening of culinary collaboration, featuring global culinary influences. On October 27, Botanist will bring together an all-star cast of local restaurant chefs to present a multi-course collaboration dinner, Travel with Your Palate, benefitting the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund. Highlighting a diverse range of chefs including Botanist’s very own Chef Hector Laguna, together with Chef Phil Scarfone and Edie Steensma of Savio Volpe, Chef Hamid Salimian, co-owner of Popina, Chef Scott Jaeger of the former Pear Tree Restaurant, and Pastry Chef Wayne Kozinko, executive pastry chef at Aritzia. This sensory dinner experience will celebrate global culinary influences that bring a taste of travel to the dinner table, for $148 CAD per person excluding taxes and gratuities ($70 optional beverage pairings). Advance reservations are required and can be made online.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.