East Van Roasters Reopens for Takeout

THE GOODS FROM EAST VAN ROASTERS

Vancouver, BC |Vancouver’s beloved and award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate maker, coffee roaster and social enterprise, East Van Roasters, is back open for takeout!

East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St.) espresso bar and chocolate shop is now open from 8:30am to 2pm, Tuesday through Friday for takeout coffee drinks, drinking chocolates, baked goods, and more. The popular salted chocolate chunk cookie and scrumptious chocolate chunk banana bread are back, as well as seasonal items, bags of ethically sourced coffee beans and bean-to-bar chocolate treats, all available to go.

East Van Roasters (EVR) has been getting by these past six months with the support of restaurants, retailers and its regular customers through online sales. The EVR online store at EastVanRoasters.com remains open with both pickup and shipping options available.

The EVR team is excited to welcome everyone back and intends to provide the same friendly and professional service their guests trust and appreciate. They would also like to remind guests that their community is vulnerable and they remain diligent in their kindness and their respect for the right to health and safety for all. The EVR team graciously encourages visitors to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer before entering and respect social distancing guidelines. They also remind guests that reusable personal cups will not be accepted at this time.

ABOUT EAST VAN ROASTERS | East Van Roasters is a social enterprise operated by the PHS Community Services Society that roasts specialty coffee and makes bean-to-bar chocolate using single-origin, direct and fair trade beans. Situated in the historic Rainier Hotel, East Van Roasters employs women who have experienced challenges living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and who benefit from a flexible and supportive work environment where they learn to produce fine chocolate and coffee and baked goods. All proceeds go back to supporting the social enterprise and the work they do to remove barriers for women in the community.