Poplar Grove Winery Brings Home Gold at the Decanter World Wine Awards

The Goods From Poplar Grove

Vancouver, BC | At the 17th annual Decanter World Wine Awards, Poplar Grove Winery was awarded a prestigious gold medal for its signature blend, The Legacy. The Decanter World Wine Awards is an esteemed wine competition known internationally for its rigorous judging process. The contending wines are judged as part of a blind tasting in London, England by renowned experts from all over the globe.

Poplar Grove is honoured to have received a gold medal and a staggering 96 points for its signature blend, The Legacy 2016. The winery’s awards didn’t stop there, with it also receiving two silver medals for its 2017 Cabernet Franc and 2017 Merlot, as well as three bronze medals for its 2017 Syrah, 2017 Reserve Chardonnay and 2018 Chardonnay.

Poplar Grove’s winning wines are:

Gold medal 96 points – 2016 Legacy

Silver medal 92 points – 2017 Cabernet Franc

Silver medal 90 points – 2017 Merlot

Bronze medal 89 points – 2017 Syrah

Bronze medal 89 points – 2017 Reserve Chardonnay

Bronze medal 88 points – 2018 Chardonnay

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded these medals from what is considered the premier wine competition in the world. I congratulate our farming team led by my sons Andrew and Matthew and our winemaking team led by Stefan Arnason and our consultant, Alain Sutre. I have always believed that the Okanagan Valley has the ability to produce wines that can compete with the best in the world and these awards confirm my belief. I would also like to congratulate my friends at Mission Hill, Nk’Mip, Clos du Soleil, and Sunrock Vineyards for the gold medals their red wines received” said Tony Holler, Owner and President of Poplar Grove Winery.

The 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards medals build on Poplar Grove’s success at the 2020 London Wine Competition where four of Poplar Grove’s red wines won gold medals.

“A golden 96 points for The Legacy 2016 show that as our vineyards mature the wines will continue to get better and better. To me, great wines start in the vineyards, so as a team we will continue to increase our understanding of the specific vineyard blocks and work toward making the best wines we can” said Executive Winemaker Stefan Arnason.

The 2017 Reserve Chardonnay and the 2018 Chardonnay are available for purchase from the winery, at poplargrove.ca and at fine restaurants and retail stores throughout Canada. Our wines are distributed in the USA by Kascadia Wine Merchants. The remaining winning wines, including The Legacy 2016, are set to be released before the end of 2020.

About Decanter World Wine Awards: Launched in 2004, the Decanter World Wine Awards is considered to be the world’s largest and most influential wine competition. Wines submitted are judged against others in their price point and from the same region to ensure a just competition. Each winning wine is then tasted two to three times to ensure they are thoroughly reviewed.

About Poplar Grove Winery: Founded in 1993, Poplar Grove Winery is one of the original five wineries on the Naramata Bench. Tony and Barb Holler purchased the winery in 2007. Their sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew, and Eric, farm more than 140 acres of estate vineyards with care. The family is widely recognized for crafting their outstanding signature red blend, The Legacy, as well as delicious Cabernet Franc and Merlot focused wines and an exceptional Pinot Gris. Together they share a commitment to distinctive, genuine wines that reflect the character and richness of the Okanagan Valley.