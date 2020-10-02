One of the Best New Restaurants in Canada Is Hiring

The GOODS from Pluvio

Ucluelet, BC | Unique opportunity to join a small, award-winning team and realise your dreams of living in paradise! Pluvio restaurant + rooms in Ucluelet, BC is hiring for a lead bartender (full time) + bartender / server (part time).

Our restaurant is a small, intimate space with an open kitchen, serving exceptional quality food, outstanding wines and creative cocktails in a fun and unique manner. Our four boutique hotel rooms are located behind the restaurant beside our rooftop kitchen garden, which allows us to provide our guests with a complete hospitality experience. Newly opened in April 2019, our contemporary West Coast fine dining restaurant was awarded 4 th Best New Restaurant in Canada by Air Canada’s enRoute Magazine and owners Warren + Lily were recently chosen as some of Canada’s ‘Foodies of the Year’ by Western Living.

After closing for three months this spring, we reopened our restaurant at the end of May to offer a three or five course menu to a limited number of guests, ensuring physical distancing is in place between tables and putting our open kitchen and bar behind plexiglass. We have taken every step to keep our team, our community and our guests safe and are happy to report that we have been fully booked every night throughout the summer. Whilst things tend to slow down on the coast in the fall, we haven’t seen any signs of that happening yet and are anticipating a busy fall and winter season.

Now more than ever we aim to charm and delight our guests, and each other, through kindness, generosity, creativity and fun. We work with an exceptional group of passionate and driven hospitality professionals who work closely as a team to support each other and our guests.

We are looking to grow our team by adding an experienced, passionate bartender + bartender / server. Previous high level service experience, cocktail, spirit and wine knowledge preferred. Teamwork, motivation, drive and curiosity essential.

What joining our team would look like:

We serve dinner only and have an ambitious culinary program. We are always looking for inspiration, ways to improve and grow our offering, and expect our whole team to participate in the continued development of the restaurant and the guest experience. Our wine program is constantly evolving and focuses on small, interesting producers from BC and around the world. Our cocktail program is driven by a passion for great drinks and local ingredients. This is a great opportunity to work with some of the best Canadian ingredients in a unique setting, learn from a passionate and driven team and make an impact on a nationally recognised restaurant.

Competitive wages, tip pooling, daily family meal, restaurant + room discount, family room rates, dinner service only, a great team + positive working environment.

Lead Bartender applicants should possess the following:

– a passion for the food & beverage industry

– Curiosity and excitement to learn

– Previous cocktail driven bar tending experience in a lead position or a role offering creative contributions

– Extensive knowledge spirits + cocktails essential

– Wine knowledge to WSET Level 2 or equivalent preferred, or the wiliness to study to this level

– Willingness to collaborate with, lead and educate a small team

– Great guest service and the desire to create memorable experiences

– The ability to work in a clean, organized and efficient manner



In this role, you will be:

– the head bartender of a small, (32 seat in normal times, 18 seat currently) modern fine dining restaurant

– building on an already exceptional cocktail program and a small but well curated spirit selection

– behind the bar 5 days a week providing cocktail, wine + coffee service, providing high level service to our guests at the bar + taking care of tables during quieter times

– responsible for the opening, closing + cleaning of the bar and working with the team during service to maintain the cleanliness + preparedness of the restaurant with side duties

– creating standardized recipes and costings, ordering and sourcing spirits and maintaining a high level of consistency for the bar program

– bringing your own unique experiences and ideas to the Pluvio team



In addition to this role, we are looking for an experienced and knowledgeable server/bartender for a part time role, who will possess many of the same qualities. To apply, email dine [at] pluvio.ca with your resume and a cover letter explaining what you will bring to our team and what you are looking to get out of the experience.

Start date flexible, mid-October – mid-November.